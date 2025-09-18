Kate Middleton, Prince William dress to the nines for Trump State Banquet 

The future King and Queen of the UK are all set to attend the State Banquet.
On Wednesday, September 17, Prince William and Princess Kate took to their joint Instagram account to share a dazzling couple photo ahead of making a grand appearance at the State Banquet hosted for the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
The US Presidential Couple kicked off their two-day high-profile State Visit to the United Kingdom earlier today.
“Ready for The State Banquet,” captioned the Prince and Princess of Wales.
For the high-profile banquet, the beautiful Princess looked stunning in a gold-and-white high-neck gown, featuring a flowing white base overlaid with intricate gold embroidery.
Exuding regal charm, the mother of three accessorised her ensemble with the Royal Victorian Order sash, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.
She also wore her favourite Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara – inherited from her mother-in-law Princess Diana.
Meanwhile, Prince William exuded charm in a black suit with crisp white shirt.
The future King also accessorised his look with multiple royal honours, including the Order of the Garter, the Order of the Bath, and a couple of prestigious medals.