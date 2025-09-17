King Charles reacts to Trump's remarks for late Queen during state visit

King Charles has issued a new statement after the USA's President, Donald Trump, paid special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As the second precedented state visit of the American couple kicked off on Wednesday, September 17, they made an emotional statement about the late monarch.
Shortly after welcoming Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share the somber remarks of the politician regarding the Queen.
"This afternoon, the President and Mrs Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
"The President and the First Lady spent time with the late Queen during their State Visit in 2019. Following Her Majesty’s death in 2022, President Trump released a tribute to her, saying," They added.
After attending the special event at the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, the 79-year-old said, "Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her."
King Charles and Queen Camilla will host Donald Trump and Melania Trump till Saturday, September 20, for their second unprecedented UK visit.