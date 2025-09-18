Donald Trump applauds ABC for pulling ‘zero talent’ Jimmy Kimmel's show

US President Donald Trump applauded ABC for pulling off air Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.
According to People, ABC pulled Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! following comments the host made about the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.
Trump in post on his social media platform, Truth Social, celebrated the decision and congratulated the media outlet.
The 79-year-old wrote, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."
Trump also took aim at late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers in his reaction, writing, "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT."
Trump's comments come after a spokesperson for Disney's ABC confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Sept. 17 that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be pulled indefinitely in the wake of Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue where he directly addressed President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” supporters and mentioned Kirk.
Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10. He was 31.