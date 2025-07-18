Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has shown support for fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert after CBS announced to cancel The Late Show next year.
The host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! took to Instagram Stories to call out the media outlet for cancelling the show.
He re-posted a video of Stephen’s announcement with the caption, “Love you Stephen. F–k you and all your Sheldons CBS.”
In an official statement, CBS explained, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”
After the shocking announcement, the 61-year-old popular host shared an emotional message for his fans.
He stated, "I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”
To note, the political commentator succeeded the former host David Letterman at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September 2015.
The final broadcast of The Late Show is set to air in May 2026.