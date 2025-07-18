Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation
Jimmy Kimmel shows support for Stephen Colbert amid ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has shown support for fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert after CBS announced to cancel The Late Show next year.

The host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! took to Instagram Stories to call out the media outlet for cancelling the show.

He re-posted a video of Stephen’s announcement with the caption, “Love you Stephen. F–k you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

In an official statement, CBS explained, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

After the shocking announcement, the 61-year-old popular host shared an emotional message for his fans.

He stated, "I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners.”

To note, the political commentator succeeded the former host David Letterman at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September 2015.

The final broadcast of The Late Show is set to air in May 2026.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

5 binge worthy mini-series set to hit the screens in second-half of 2025

5 binge worthy mini-series set to hit the screens in second-half of 2025
‘Alien: Earth’ to ‘Marvel Zombies’, five must-watch upcoming mini-series to keep you glued to the screen

Hailey Bieber reveals if Justin Bieber will use Rhode sale for Scooter debt

Hailey Bieber reveals if Justin Bieber will use Rhode sale for Scooter debt
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on paying her husband Justin Bieber's multi million-dollar debt to Scooter Braun

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year

Stephen Colbert bids farewell as CBS cancels 'The Late Show' after 10 year
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' was debuted on CBS in September 2015

Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows

Taylor Swift hit with backlash over Travis Kelce’s recent career lows
The Eras Tour hitmaker faces scrutiny as her romance with Travis Kelce gets blamed for his on-field struggles

Kris Jenner joins Khloé Kardashian to mark cousin Cici Bussey's birthday

Kris Jenner joins Khloé Kardashian to mark cousin Cici Bussey's birthday
'The Kardashians' star celebrates late husband, Robert Karadshian's cousin Cici Bussey’s birthday at Nobu

Johnny Depp gives touching nod to ex-wife at London art exhibition

Johnny Depp gives touching nod to ex-wife at London art exhibition
Johnny Depp's new art exhibition is set to be unveiled at Castle Fine Art in London

'American Idol' music supervisor's suspect arrested days after brutal murder

'American Idol' music supervisor's suspect arrested days after brutal murder
Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca were brutally murdered in Encino home earlier this week

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive glowing stamp of approval from Adam Sandler

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive glowing stamp of approval from Adam Sandler
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is set to make a cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming film 'Happy Gilmore 2'