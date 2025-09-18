Meta Oakley Vanguard smart glasses released with cutting-edge features 

Meta has officially launched its AI-powered smart glasses, the “Oakley Meta Vanguard,” in collaboration with Oakley, alongside ray-ban display during annual developer conference 2025, integrated with a range of advanced features.
The Meno-park based giant mentioned that the smart glasses consist of a large unified front lens, which is able to capture video in up to 3K resolution and feature a 12MP camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens.
Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses specs
The recently launched AI-powered glasses combine performance design with Meta’s latest AI features, ensuring to deliver an excellent performance.
Built with a wraparound frame and Oakley PRIZM Lens technology, they block wind, dust, and sun while fitting comfortably under cycling helmets.
The glasses are incorporated with IP67 for dust and water resistance.
They feature Meta’s loudest speakers yet, five wind-noise–reducing microphones, and a programmable button for custom AI prompts through the Meta AI app.
Athletes can access real-time fitness stats, including heart rate and pace, sync data with Garmin and Strava, and use autocapture to record video at distance milestones or speed hikes.
In terms of battery performance, the recently launched next-generation glasses offer up to nine hours of battery life or six hours of playback, with 50% of recharge in only 20 minutes.
Oakley Meta Vanguard will be accessible across the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, and more.
Meta plans to launch the glasses in Mexico, India, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan later this year.
Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses price
The Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses are available for $499 across the countries with global launch slated on October 21.