Taylor Swift finds fan in ‘Ozark’ star ahead of new album release

Taylor Swift has recently found a fan in Ozark star Jason Bateman ahead her new album release.
The American actor explained how he turned into a Swiftie during an appearance on the Wednesday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 17.
Firstly, Jason gave credit to his two daughters for introducing him singer’s music as they used to play in the car.
The Horrible Bosses actor, who shares daughters Francesca, 18, and Maple, 13, with wife Amanda Anka, told Jimmy, “You know, you drive them to school and you gotta listen to their music. Otherwise, they get out and walk.”
In addition to his daughters' Swiftie tracks, Jason admitted that he incoporated some of his own favourite tunes into the mix.
“I try to filter in a little Zeppelin, Radiohead, Beethoven cocktail,” remarked the 56-year-old as he shared that the “unexpected mix is confusing” to his daughters.
“And then they get out and they walk,” he quipped.
Secondly, Jason opened up that he got the opportunity to see one of Taylor’s Eras Tour performances.
While speaking with Jimmy, the Zootopia star praised the singer’s three-and-a-half-hour concert.
Where Jimmy described the songstress “an unbelievable” performer during her show, the actor gushed over “really cool” connection Taylor has with her ardent fans.
Meanwhile, Taylor is all set to release her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.