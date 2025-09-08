Queen Elizabeth's adorable portrait revealed on third death anniversary: See

Royal Family is remembering the late Queen Elizabeth on her third death anniversary.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's official Instagram has released an adorable portrait of monarch's late mother, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.
In the photo, Prince Harry and William's grandmother can seen flashing a wife smile in an ink blue outfit.
She added style to her Royal fit with a matching hat and sparking brooch.
"Remembring Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 - 2022" read the caption alongside the late monarch's portrait.
Shortly after the heartfelt portrait was shared, Royal fans swamped the comments section with emotional reactions.