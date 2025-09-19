Jimmy Kimmel suspension: Late-night hosts, Pedro Pascal speak out in support 

The late-nigh hosts and many of Hollywood big names have reunited in support of Jimmy Kimmel.
As Jimmy Kimmel Live! did not air on Thursday, September 17, amid the indefinite suspension by ABC, many of Kimmel's late-night colleagues and friends used their platforms to speak out.
ABC announced the show's suspension on Wednesday after the comedian made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death during his opening monologue on Monday night.
In his show, Kimmel called out the "MAGA gang" for trying to characterise Tyler Robinson, who was arrested and charged for the killing of Kirk, as anything but a white man.
Here's what the late-night hosts had to say on the matter
Jimmy Fallon reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
Jimmy Fallon, who hosts NBC's The Tonight Show, briefly addressed the troubling situation in his opening monologue on Thursday night, saying, "To be honest with you all, I don't know what's going on — no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he is a decent, funny and loving guy. And I hope he comes back."
He also shared that despite the seeming crackdown on free speech, he will continue to report the events as he did previously.
Jon Stewart reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
On The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart showed his support for close pal Kimmel with a sarcastic start to the show, noting that it is now the "all new, government-approved" version.
He was teasingly introduced by the show's announcer as the evening's "patriotically obedient host."
He doubled down on the ironic setting, adding, "I don't know who this 'Johnny Drimmel Live' ABC character is, but the point is, our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech."
"Some naysayers may argue that this administration's speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy, a thin gruel of a ruse, a smoke screen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitary intimidation, principle less and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional republic governance. Some people would say that. Not me, though, I think it’s great," Steward noted.
Seth Myers reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
The Late Night host, Seth Myers, also did not shy away from the topic.
He opened his segment "A Closer Look" on Thursday by cracking jokes about how anything negative he's said about the president is an AI-generated deepfake.
"I've always believed he was a visionary, an innovator, a great president and even better golfer," he quipped.
The host also commented on his personal relationship with Kimmel, saying it's a "privilege and an honour" to be his friend, in the same way he feels privileged to host his own show.
Stephen Colbert reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
Stephen Colbert, who himself is dealing with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's ending, called Kimmel's suspension "blatant censorship."
Colbert's show was under the spotlight this summer when CBS announced that the late-night show would be cancelled in May 2026, after a remarkable 33 years run.
As per the company, the decision was purely financial; however, many experts have highlighted that the announcement came days after the host criticised a deal between the Trump administration and Paramount, the parent company of CBS.
Aside from the late-night host, Kimmel was also supported by many of the big Hollywood names he hosted throughout the years.
Pedro Pascal reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
Pedro Pascal, who has a reputation for speaking on social issues in a timely manner, turned to his Instagram account to show his support for the host.
Sharing a snap of himself with Kimmel, the Narcos actor penned, "Standing with you @jimmykimmellive. Defend #FreeSpeech Defend #DEMOCRACY"
Kerry Washington reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show suspension
Kerry Washington also addressed the issue in a lenghty Instagram post.
Starting her message with a red heart emoji, the The Six Triple Eight actress noted, "@jimmykimmel, you've supported me, my work, and my voice for years, and I'm endlessly grateful for your friendship, partnership, the laughter, and encouragement."
"Now it's my turn to stand with and for you. Your immense kindness, integrity and generosity inspire everyone around you. What's happening to you, and across late night is not just unfair, it’s unjust."
She also called out the cancellation of Stephen Colbert, sharing that it's a threat to freedom of speech and democracy.
Jimmy Kimmel has not yet publicly addressed the matter; however the show's suspension has opened up intense debates online about free speech.