Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Justin Baldoni hires Diddy’s lawyer

Ryan Reynolds has shared a huge personal update after reports that Justin Baldoni has hired Sean Diddy Combs lawyer amid Blake Lively lawsuit.
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor turned to his Instagram account on Saturday, September 20th, to share the heartfelt news of receiving a new honour from Vancouver city's mayor Ken Sim.
Sharing a series of photos with Ken - who was tugging the Freedom Of The City honour on Ryan's blazer, and other officials at the mayor's office, he wrote, "Home is good for the battery. Thank you Mayor @kensimcity for the Freedom Of The City honour. Thank you to the Vancouver City Council."
"Vancouver is one of the great loves of my life, now and always. It’s a moving, growing and bursting beauty," the father of four added.
Prior to this update, PEOPLE magazine reported that Justin Baldoni - who is currently in a legal battle with latter's It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively - has hired a new lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro to his legal team, whose clients also include the American rapper Sean Diddy.
For the unversed, The Age of Adeline actress filed a lawsuit against Justin in December 2024, accusing him and his colleagues at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation during the production of It Ends With Us.
However, denying the allegations the It Ends With Us director and actor filled a countersuit for defamation and extortion against Blake, which was dismissed in June of this year.