Australia coast hit by toxic algae disaster, killing over 200 marine species

Toxic algae kill over 200 marine species, including sharks and octopuses, in Australia

  May 13, 2025
Toxic algae kill over 200 marine species, including sharks and octopuses, in Australia
Toxic algae kill over 200 marine species, including sharks and octopuses, in Australia

South Australia’s coastline has been hit with a toxic algae that has killed more than 200 marine species.

According to The Guardian, a toxic algal bloom has been affecting the coastline since March, killing over 200 marine animals.

As per OzFish analysis of 1,400 citizen scientist reports, nearly half (47%) of the dead species were ray-finned fish and a quarter (26%) were sharks and rays.

Cephalopods, such as squid, cuttlefish and octopuses, accounted for 7%, while decapods, crabs, lobsters and prawns, made up 6% of species reported dead or washed up on beaches.

The OzFish South Australian project manager, Brad Martin, said the harmful bloom, of Karenia mikimotoi algae, was like a toxic blanket that smothered marine life.

He said, “It can suffocate fish from their gills, cause haemorrhaging by attacking their red blood cells, and act as a neurotoxin and attack the fish’s nervous system and brain, causing unusual behaviour.”

“This is why some fish and sharks are acting so strangely and why many of the dead have a red tinge, it is like a horror movie for fish,” he added.

According to the state’s environment department, the algal bloom was being driven by an ongoing marine heatwave, with water temperatures 2.5C hotter than usual, as well as relatively calm marine conditions with little wind and small swells.

