Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's festive fun continues post-wedding celebrations

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad poses with girlfriend Saba Azad for Christmas photos after enjoying family wedding.

Roshan and Azad who recently made a public appearance at Krrish actor’s cousin Eshaan Roshan married who tied knot to actress-model Aishwarya Singh on December 23, 2025.

The War starlet also rocked the dance floor with sons Hrehaan Roshan, Hridhaan Roshan and Songs of Paradise actress.

Following the wedding festivities the couple shared their Christmas photos on Instagram on Friday, December 26.

The theatre director and musician wrote, “Merry Christmas ya’ll!!”

In the pictures shared in social media Man Woman Man Woman starlet is dazzling in an Anna October Tulip Maxi Dress in red satin with a two-tone bodice and paired it with black heels.

While Koi… Mil Gaya actor could be seen wearing brown checkered blazer, tan brown pants and leather shoes as they pose in front of Christmas tree.

It is worth noting that these pictures were from the annual Christmas dinner hosted by Roshan’s es-wife Sussanne Khan.

Beside Roshan and Azad, the dinner was attended by Sussanne’s brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, their cousin Fardeen Khan.

The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor and Sussanne sons were also present at the dinner for the family and friends.

Roshan and Sussanne separated in 2013 after 14 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2014. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is dating Azad since 2021. 

