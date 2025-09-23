Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was recently suspended by Disney’s ABC over the host’s remark about Charlie Kirk assassination

  By Sidra Khan
It’s a celebratory moment for Jimmy Kimmel and his fans!

After the shocking and brief suspension of the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, Disney has now announced that the show will return to ABC on Tuesday night, September 23.

In the official statement released by the Walt Disney Company, the authorities noted that the decision to suspend the show was to avoid worsening a difficult and emotional time for the country.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” told the network’s spokesperson to CNN.

They continued, “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Why was Jimmy Kimmel Live suspended?

On Wednesday, September 17, Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was abruptly and indefinitely taken off the air after FCC Chair Brendan Carr and major affiliates pressured ABC over the host’s monologue about the MAGA response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

ABC’s decision was widely condemned by the industry and public alike, with many staging protests against Disney outside of the company’s offices in New York and Burbank, California.

