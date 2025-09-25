Home / Sports

Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Inter Miami outclasses New York City FC by 4-0 to clinch a spot in MLS playoffs

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lionel Messi delivers great game to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs
Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi celebrated Inter Miami’s “great game” as the club advanced into MLS (Major League Soccer) playoffs.

According to beIN Sports, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner delivered another top-level and match-winning performance for the Miami-based club to make another MLS history with a new career milestone.

Inter Miami on Wednesday, September 24, outclassed New York City FC by 4-0 at Citi Field to book its spot in the league playoffs.

The 38-year-old soccer star, after assisting Baltasar Rodriguez's 43rd-minute opener, struck another double in the second half, in the 74th and 86th minutes of the match.

Luis Suarez’s penalty in between Messi’s double strike brings the score to 4-0 before full time.

Taking to Instagram, the Argentinian footballer celebrated the win, shared some beautiful moments from the match and wrote, “Great game by the entire team. 3 more points ... we keep going!”


The football legend's fans quickly flooded the comment section to show their admiration and support for him.

A user wrote, “Best player in the galaxy” and “The best player in football history.”

“Messi once again proves that greatness is not only about numbers but about creating magic every time he touches the ball,” penned a fan.

“The best for real, I can’t wait to see you in the World Cup 2026,” a user anticipated.

David Beckham-owned Inter Miami will next face Toronto FC in the MLS playoffs on Saturday, September 27, at the BMO Field.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo 'siuuu' tops as greatest football celebrations of all time
Greatest football celebration of all time revealed with Ronaldo and Crouch’s leading the list

Sinner shrugs off Federer’s ATP favour comments about him and Alcaraz

Sinner shrugs off Federer’s ATP favour comments about him and Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner responds to Roger Federer's court speed claims ahead of the China Open

Carlos Alcaraz ready for Jannik Sinner's next move after US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz ready for Jannik Sinner's next move after US Open win
Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to claim his sixth Grand Slam title

State of Play 2025 to occur today: How to watch?

State of Play 2025 to occur today: How to watch?
This State of Play promises to bring a plenty of thrilling news for PlayStation fans

Zion Williamson flaunts transformation: ‘Not felt like this since college’

Zion Williamson flaunts transformation: ‘Not felt like this since college’
Pelicans star Zion Williamson's fitness transformation for new season sparks excitement

ICC suspends USA Cricket's membership over governance failures

ICC suspends USA Cricket's membership over governance failures
USA Cricket could participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics despite ICC suspension

Jake Paul hints at eye-watering salary for Gervonta Davis Exhibition

Jake Paul hints at eye-watering salary for Gervonta Davis Exhibition
Jake Paul's exhibition fight with lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis will not be counted in professional records

David Fry exits game after 99 mph pitch hits face

David Fry exits game after 99 mph pitch hits face
Guardians' David Fry was carted off during the match against Tigers after he sustained horrific injury

Rudi Johnson, former NFL star dies at 45 amid mental health struggles

Rudi Johnson, former NFL star dies at 45 amid mental health struggles
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson began playing football at the age of six

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia’s National Day with special message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia’s National Day with special message
Saudi Arabia's National Day celebrates the founding of the Kingdom in 1932 by King Abdulaziz Al Saud

Dickie Bird, renowned cricket umpire and Yorkshire legend dies at 92

Dickie Bird, renowned cricket umpire and Yorkshire legend dies at 92
Bird was famous for officiating in 66 Test matches, 69 one-day internationals and three World Cup finals

Lamine Yamal motivated by Ballon d’Or result, says Barcelona president

Lamine Yamal motivated by Ballon d’Or result, says Barcelona president
Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal claimed his second Kopa Trophy