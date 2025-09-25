Lionel Messi delivers 'great game' to lead Inter Miami into MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi celebrated Inter Miami’s “great game” as the club advanced into MLS (Major League Soccer) playoffs.
According to beIN Sports, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner delivered another top-level and match-winning performance for the Miami-based club to make another MLS history with a new career milestone.
Inter Miami on Wednesday, September 24, outclassed New York City FC by 4-0 at Citi Field to book its spot in the league playoffs.
The 38-year-old soccer star, after assisting Baltasar Rodriguez's 43rd-minute opener, struck another double in the second half, in the 74th and 86th minutes of the match.
Luis Suarez’s penalty in between Messi’s double strike brings the score to 4-0 before full time.
Taking to Instagram, the Argentinian footballer celebrated the win, shared some beautiful moments from the match and wrote, “Great game by the entire team. 3 more points ... we keep going!”
The football legend's fans quickly flooded the comment section to show their admiration and support for him.
A user wrote, “Best player in the galaxy” and “The best player in football history.”
“Messi once again proves that greatness is not only about numbers but about creating magic every time he touches the ball,” penned a fan.
“The best for real, I can’t wait to see you in the World Cup 2026,” a user anticipated.
David Beckham-owned Inter Miami will next face Toronto FC in the MLS playoffs on Saturday, September 27, at the BMO Field.