Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11

Football legendary players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named among the 26 finalists for the 2025 Men's FIFPRO World 11.
Their outstanding performance in the 2024-25 season earned them a spot on this prestigious list.
The list also features Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal.
Messi has been selected 17 times in previous editions, the most of any player while Ronaldo has been chosen 15 time.
The 2025 FIFPRO World 11 considers players’ performances between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2025.
During this time, the Inter Miami star helped Argentina qualify for the 2026 World Cup and scored 29 goals in 28 regular season matches for Miami, earning 2025 Major League Soccer Golden Boot.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 41 games for Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 season and has added seven goals in eight games this season.
The Portuguese star is now aiming to score 1,000 career goals before retiring and he is currently just 50 goals away from achieving that milestone.
The FIFPRO World 11 is the only major football award voted on solely by professional players.
The 26 finalist were those who received the most votes from their fellow players and to be eligible, players had to have played at least 30 professional matches between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2025.