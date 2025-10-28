Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11

The FIFPRO World 11 is the only major football award voted on solely by professional players

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among 26 finalists for 2025 FIFPRO World 11

Football legendary players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named among the 26 finalists for the 2025 Men's FIFPRO World 11.

Their outstanding performance in the 2024-25 season earned them a spot on this prestigious list.

The list also features Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal.

Messi has been selected 17 times in previous editions, the most of any player while Ronaldo has been chosen 15 time.

The 2025 FIFPRO World 11 considers players’ performances between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2025.

During this time, the Inter Miami star helped Argentina qualify for the 2026 World Cup and scored 29 goals in 28 regular season matches for Miami, earning 2025 Major League Soccer Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 41 games for Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 season and has added seven goals in eight games this season.

The Portuguese star is now aiming to score 1,000 career goals before retiring and he is currently just 50 goals away from achieving that milestone.

The FIFPRO World 11 is the only major football award voted on solely by professional players.

The 26 finalist were those who received the most votes from their fellow players and to be eligible, players had to have played at least 30 professional matches between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIFA opens 1 million tickets in new lottery for 2026 World Cup

FIFA opens 1 million tickets in new lottery for 2026 World Cup
New ticket lottery marks the start of the second phase of ticket sales for the tournament

Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters
Cameron Norrie beats Sebastian Baez in Paris to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona
Lamine Yamal wants to buy the luxurious home where Gerard and Shakira lived during their relationship

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win
Sinner gives heartfelt speech to parents, girlfriend, and friends after winning Erste Bank Open

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka punished for missing mandatory WTA 500 tournaments

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos
F1 championship leader Lando Norris keeps cool despite boos from the Mexico City GP crowd

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev
Jannik Sinner won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease
Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly
Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family
David Beckham pens heartfelt note to Inter Miami after MLS Cup opening-round win over Nashville SC

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final
Jannik Sinner defeats Alex de Minaur to reach eighth final of the season at the Vienna Open

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer once again spark relationship rumours during a courtside moment at the Lakers games