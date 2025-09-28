Home / World

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

The term 'performative man' is connected to the broader idea suggested by philosopher Judith Butler

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend
What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

These days, a term is trending that you've probably heard too: "performative male" or performative man."

But what exactly is this? Who is involved, where did this trend come from and what does it mean?

What is performative male?

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

The phrase refers to straight, cisgender boys who deliberately adopt behaviours, interests or styles often linked to women or the online "soft boy" trend.

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

This includes things like dresseing in an effortlessly stylish outfit, carrying a tote bag adorned with a Labubu, drinking iced matcha latte, wearing quirky accessories, using wired headphones or carrying feminist books just to appear sensitive and emotionally aware.

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

The term is usually used humorously to tease boys who change their style entirely to attract women or who lack clear personal identity outside of online platform.

Recently some cities have held contest where men playfully dress up and act as "performative males" for fun.

It is also pertinent to note that if a boy truly like these interests or behaviour, it is not seen as performative.

The term is used only when a teen adopts these traits intentionally to attract romantic attention, rather than out of genuine preferences.

Although men like this have always existed, they are now being widely mocked online through memes.

Where did this trend come from?

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

The term "performative man" is connected to the broader idea suggested by philosopher Judith Butler in 1988.

In an essay, Butler explained that gender isn't innate but created through repeated actions and behaviours such as how we dress, speak and act.

The origin of the social media trend, however, is much more recent.

Some people believe that this trend has emerged in the Gen Z era as a reaction to toxic masculinity with men moving away from the traditional "alpha bro" image toward a softer, stylish, cool and emotionally aware persona.

The trend resonates because many young people are dating less than previous generations.

The "performative male" style is also can be a way for some young men to show they are safe and different, especially as younger women are increasingly becoming more progressive and liberal while many men still hold traditional, patriarchal views.

These kind of boys try to attract women in predictable, game-like ways on dating apps.

But what's the problem here and why are such men often mocked?

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

Young men are now criticized for acting differently from traditional masculine stereotypes.

While, there is nothing wrong with a man genuinely enjoying things like matcha lattes, cute or trending stuff, but it becomes an issue when it's done insincerely and if a man adopts these interests just to appear a "good guy" or to attract women, it feels fake.

How to identify performative man beyond his looks?

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

If you see a guy who's cool and follows trends, as we mentioned earlier, it doesn't necessarily mean he's a performative man, so don't assume and distance yourself.

Yes, it's true that man like this might scream like green flag but he isn't always one!

So, beyond looks, how can you identify who is genuinely sincere and who is performative?

Firstly, you should see if a person's actions truly match their words, especially when no one is watching.

Observe how they respond to boundaries, minor problems or setbacks to see if their behaviour is sincere.

Performative males often focus on attention grabbing actions in public or on dates but may neglect everyday acts of care.

Lastly, if their empathy fades when no one's watching, it's a sign their behaviour isn't genuine.

These are some ways you can easily distinguish between red flags and green flags.

You Might Like:

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing
Erika Kirk under fire as netizens question authenticity of her grief after Charlie Kirk's death

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace
Russia's drone attack on Ukraine kills at least 4 people, including 12-year-old girl

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China is nearly nine times as tall as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback
UK government to help Jaguar Land Rover recover from cyber attack with £1.5 billion support package

Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women

Argentina erupts in outrage as thousands protest brutal murders of women
Argentina in shock and anger after horrific murders of a minor and two young women

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE

Trump orders 'full force' deployment of troops to Portland for ICE
US President Trump deploys troops to protect ICE facilities from domestic terrorists

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment

Hillary Clinton's ironic twist, Kamala Harris' reaction on Comey indictment
Former FBI director James Comey indicted on charges of false statements and obstruction

Colombian President Petro’s ‘reckless’ UN speech sparks backlash from US

Colombian President Petro’s ‘reckless’ UN speech sparks backlash from US
US revokes visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over anti-Trump remarks

Most overrated cities in world: No.1 will shock you

Most overrated cities in world: No.1 will shock you
Here is the full list of the 22 most overrated cities in the world

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' reinstated on ABC stations after weeks of suspension

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' reinstated on ABC stations after weeks of suspension
Two major network operators announced that they will bring 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back to their ABC affiliates

Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month

Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month
Pope Leo, named Robert Prevost became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on following Pope Francis' death

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges