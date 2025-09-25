'South Park' targets FCC boss in first episode since Charlie Kirk's death

South Park returned from a brief break in classic style, sparking controversy with the premiere of the first episode since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
In the latest chapter of the hit animated series, the creators took a jab at Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Carr has been making headlines this past week for threatening ABC with the revocation of licence over Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, which prompted the network to put the show on an indefinite suspension.
Season 27's fifth episode, titled "Conflict of Interest", finds Kyle upset after he learns his schoolmates are using a prediction markets app to bet on whether his mother will bomb a hospital in Gaza.
When he calls the app's strategic advisor, who turns out to be Donald Trump Jr, he instructs him to call the FCC, as they are "dealing with all the offensive stuff now".
When Carr's character later visits the White House, he gets caught up in President Donald Trump's schemes to abort the baby he's supposedly having with Satan.
Carr is depicted falling down greased stairs, eating a poisoned meal, and contracting toxoplasmosis from cat faeces. The latter illness threatens to rob Carr of his "freedom of speech".
At one point, JD Vance threatens Carr and directly references his threat to ABC over Kimmel, noting, "We can do this the easy way, or the hard way."
The episode was initially delayed last week after co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said they failed to hit their deadline.
Earlier this month, Comedy Central removed a rerun of a recent South Park episode that mocked Charlie Kirk from its cable schedule.
Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.
The episode titled "Got a Nut", initially aired on August 6, showed South Park mainstay Eric Cartman visiting college campuses for "debates" like Kirk, adopting his hairstyle and mannerisms.
The episode, which ends with the "Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master debaters" being handed out, was described as "hilarious" by Charlie Kirk himself in a TikTok in early August.