Holger Rune hits back at Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend Anna over DM claims

Holger Rune has shut down claims from Anna Kalinskaya that he messaged her 10 times asking for a date.
According to TalkSports, WTA star Kalinskaya was previously part of tennis' biggest power couple, having been in a relationship with men's world No.2 Jannik Sinner until earlier this year.
The Russian began dating Sinner in May 2024, although their romance was ultimately short-lived.
Within a year the couple split up, as the Italian star confirmed he was single in a press conference at the Italian Open in May.
However, it seems Sinner isn't the only player on the ATP Tour to have shown an interest in Kalinskaya, as she revealed Danish star Rune has also been one of her admirers.
So much so, that the 26-year-old claimed the men's world No.9 sent her 10 messages on social media, without any success.
In an appearance on the First&Red podcast, Kalinskaya was asked if she'd received any advances from other male players on the circuit.
She was quick to drop Rune in it, before adding that she hadn't replied to his advances.
Kalinskaya responded: "Now I'm older, I don't know, for some there's no chance! No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up. I'll say who it is now - Holger Rune. He writes to everyone.
It didn't take long for Rune to respond, as he claimed on social media that Kalinskaya had misunderstood his messages.
The 22-year-old wrote on X: "Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date. If I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don’t worry."
While nothing may have come of Rune's messages to Kalinskaya, there is one other male star with whom she does share a past.
Kalinskaya was previously in a relationship with Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios in 2020.