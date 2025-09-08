Carlos Alcaraz reclaims top spot after beating Jannik Sinner in US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz has sealed his return to No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023 by defeating rival Jannik Sinner in the US Open final.
The 22-year-old Spaniard will on Monday begin his fifth stint as World No. 1 and 37th week overall at the summit.
Alcaraz jumped ahead of Sinner in the PIF ATP Live Rankings at the start of the tournament, piling on the pressure before confirming his return to No. 1 with a high-quality 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Italian in the final.
In 2022, Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open final to claim his first major title and simultaneously become the youngest No. 1 in history at 19 years, four months.
On Sunday, Alcaraz won another winner-takes-all clash, this time with Sinner, to return to No. 1 for the first time since 10 September 2023.
Sinner, who became the first Italian to reach World No. 1 on 10 June 2024, held the position for 65 consecutive weeks. His debut reign ranks as the fourth-longest in history, after Roger Federer (237), Jimmy Connors (160) and Lleyton Hewitt (75).
Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, rose to World No. 1 himself for the first time 22 years ago in 2003 after reaching the US Open final. Earlier that season, he won his lone Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.
At 19, Alcaraz became the youngest man to claim ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours in 2022, making him the first teen to accomplish that feat.