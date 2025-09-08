Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner to become world No. 1 at 2025 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz has finally reclaimed his prestigious title!

On Sunday, September 7, the 22-year-old pro Spanish tennis player faced Italy’s Jannik Sinner in their third consecutive Grand Slam final at the 2025 US Open, where he triumphed with a crushing victory, Olympic Games reported.

Alcaraz delivered a dominant performance in the 2025 US Open men’s singles final, beating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

With his sensational win, the Spanish tennis star has claimed his sixth Grand Slam title and has returned to the ATP world No. 1 spot for the first time since August 2023.

