Carlos Alcaraz ready for Jannik Sinner's next move after US Open win

Alcaraz is competing at the Japan Open in Tokyo this week while Sinner will appear at the China Open in Beijing for his first tournament since the US Open.
According to The Sun, the Spanish star confirmed he would need to be ready for a different Sinner the next time he faces the world number two on the court.
Alcaraz said, “I know he’s going to change something from the last match I have to be focused and I have to be ready for that change. Our rivalry is getting better, which for me and for tennis I would say is great. It’s the same thing that I did when I lost to him a couple of times, I tried to be a better player the next time I was going to face him.”
The champion explained that he followed the same process himself after previous losses, trying to become a better player for their next encounter.
Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated men’s tennis this season by contesting all four Grand Slam finals, with each player winning two titles.
Furthermore, Alcaraz is competing at the Japan Open in Tokyo this week while Sinner will appear at the China Open in Beijing for his first tournament since the US Open.