Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs

The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ singer will kick off the UK and Europe legs of her The Lifetimes Tour on October 4

  • By Sidra Khan
Katy Perry sure knows how to keep fans hooked until the very end!

Ahead of kicking off the UK and Europe stops of her The Lifetimes Tour on October 4, the Harleys in Hawaii singer took to Instagram to make a thrilling announcement about the upcoming concerts.

In the post, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter introduced the fans to three special guests, who will be joining her on stage during the forthcoming shows.

To electrify the crowd, Katy Perry will team up with Canadian singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier, English singer Becky Hill, and Antiguan singer and songwriter Au/Ra.

Tagging the trio in the caption, the Last Friday Night singer announced, “Announcing @goldieboutilier, @heyitsau_ra, and @beckyhill will be opening The Lifetimes Tour in the UK and Europe! New production holds have just been released, so you have one last chance to get your tickets!”


Fans’ reaction:

Overjoyed by the thrilling update, Katy Perry’s die-hard fans swarmed the comments with their exciting reactions.

“A new leg begins and more smiles will be made. They will be amazing shows!” commented one.

Another expressed, “I’m gagging all the way through the entire tour! I’m sooooo excited!!!!!”

“Can’t wait to see you in Italy,” added a third.

Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour:

The Lifetimes Tour is the fifth concert tour by Katy Perry to promote her seventh studio album, 143.

Kicked off on April 23, 2025, in Mexico City, the tour is scheduled to conclude on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

