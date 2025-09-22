Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails

The Duchess of York in hot water after children charity foundation makes big decision

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails 

Sarah Ferguson has been dropped by one of the prestigious charity foundations after the bombshell emails with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

A children's hospice, Julia’s House, located in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, England and Devizes, Wiltshire, announced that it would drop the Duchess of York as patron, after her alleged ties with a late sex offender had been revealed.

On Monday, September 22, the charity organisation issued the statement that read, "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein."

"Julia's House has decided that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support," they concluded.

The bombshell decision came after the leaked emails revealed Prince Andrew’s wife praised the late American financier in the viral emails.

According to media reports, the Duchess of York made it to the headlines on Sunday, September 21, after the circulated emails showed Fergie’s heartfelt remarks for the child sex offender, who died in a New York prison cell on August 10, awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges.

In the 2011 emails, she described Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Despite Jeffrey Epstein’s connection with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson had previously denied her association with the late offender. 

Now the emails came as a shock to her fans, the 65-year-old prominent British Royal Family member has yet to respond to the ongoing controversy. 

