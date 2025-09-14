Pope Leo XIV brings together Nobel laureates for human fraternity summit

The Vatican has brought together an eclectic mix of thinkers and music artists as it seeks to influence both the development of artificial intelligence and the future of humanity.
A summit held Friday and Saturday on “human fraternity” convened Nobel prize winners to discuss everything from agriculture to the economy to sport, before culminating with an historic concert in St. Peter’s Square directed by American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams and celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, reported CNN.
Among those taking part in the AI discussions was Will.i.am, front man for the Black Eyed Peas, who has been involved with AI since 2012, after attending classes by the late Patrick Winston, a computer scientist from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The rapper and singer, who heads a technology company called FYI.AI and supports computer science education in Los Angeles, believes the church and Pope Leo XIV have a role to play in developing AI that serves humanity.
He told CNN that the Vatican event offered a “safe haven” for brainstorming on AI. It “demands that people center themselves around what’s good for humanity,” he said, and “that they build systems that are for community and the improvement of society. That’s the thesis of why they come to the Vatican.”
For several years, the Vatican has been pushing for a more ethical AI through meetings with leaders of tech companies, and Pope Francis called in 2023 for a “binding international treaty” to prevent harmful practices and encourage the best ones.