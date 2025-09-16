Royal Family receives message from Pope Leo at Duchess of Kent’s funeral

Pope Leo offered words of comfort to the Royal Family during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, sending a heartfelt message of sympathy and solidarity as they mourned their loss.
The statement was read by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, during the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.
Katherine, Duchess of Kent, made history in 1994 when she became the first senior royal to convert to Catholicism since the Act of Settlement — a law that bars Catholics from the line of succession.
With Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing, her decision was treated as a private matter of faith.
The Pope said in his message, “I was saddened to learn of the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent, and I send heartfelt condolences, together with the assurance of my prayerful closeness, to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, and especially to her husband, The Duke of Kent, and their children and grandchildren at this time of sorrow.”
Pope Leo added, “Entrusting her noble soul to the mercy of our Heavenly Father, I readily associate myself with all those offering thanksgiving to Almighty God for The Duchess’s legacy of Christian goodness, seen in her many years of dedication to official duties, patronage of charities, and devoted care for vulnerable people in society.
“To all who mourn her loss, in the sure hope of the Resurrection, I willingly impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord,” the statement concluded.
To note, the Duchess of Kent died on September 4 at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.