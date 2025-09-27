Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home

The 'Uncharted' star and his fiancé made joint appearance at the charity event in London

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home 


Tom Holland has shared a statement after hiring over-priced security for Zendaya's home in London. 

The 29-year-old English actor took to his official Instagram account on Saturday, September 27, to celebrate the major success of the popular charity foundation, The Brothers’ Trust.

Tom and Zendaya recently attended the star-studded event on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

"What a night! Another huge success. The Brother’s Trust means more to me than I could say, and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night," the caption stated.

He continued, "Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early, but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier."

The Odyssey star concluded his post by thanking, "All our attendees and especially our winners of the sweepstakes. Thanks also to everyone worldwide who contributed to our sweeps, raising much-needed funds for some tremendous charities."

This update comes after a report recently claimed that Tom Holland and her fiancé, Zendaya, hired an over-priced security guard for their residence in London. 

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who confirmed their engagement earlier this year, are said to want to live a "normal life" but have been inundated with autograph hunters and selfie requests.    

You Might Like:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release
The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash
Several other family members of 'Meet the Putmans' are currently hospitalised

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event
'The Kardashians' star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate the major milestone

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman
The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer
Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal
The Bad Boy CEO was behind bars last September on serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star is set to tie the knot with Benny Blanco at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood
Nicole Kidman said she and Reese Witherspoon aim to boost Nashville’s growing film scene

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey
Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, one month before tying the knot to comedian Jeff Arcuri

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star's co-stars finally touched down to Santa Babra estate for the wedding preps

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson
The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' starlet's upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine' will premiere in October this year

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray
The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star used profanity at Blake Lively during ‘desperate’ call with Bill Murray