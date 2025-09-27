Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home 

Tom Holland has shared a statement after hiring over-priced security for Zendaya's home in London.
The 29-year-old English actor took to his official Instagram account on Saturday, September 27, to celebrate the major success of the popular charity foundation, The Brothers’ Trust.
Tom and Zendaya recently attended the star-studded event on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
"What a night! Another huge success. The Brother’s Trust means more to me than I could say, and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night," the caption stated.
He continued, "Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early, but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier."
The Odyssey star concluded his post by thanking, "All our attendees and especially our winners of the sweepstakes. Thanks also to everyone worldwide who contributed to our sweeps, raising much-needed funds for some tremendous charities."
This update comes after a report recently claimed that Tom Holland and her fiancé, Zendaya, hired an over-priced security guard for their residence in London.
Tom Holland and Zendaya, who confirmed their engagement earlier this year, are said to want to live a "normal life" but have been inundated with autograph hunters and selfie requests.