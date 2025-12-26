Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic is widely regarded as one of the greatest players and centers of all time

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic delivered a historic Christmas Day performance with jaw-dropping triple-double.

A seven-time NBA All-Star scored 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With this remarkable feat, he not only surpassed NBA legend Steph curry but also become the first player in the NBA history to record at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

Jokic, nicknamed "Joker" scored 18 of his 56 points in overtime, breaking Steph Curry’s previous record of 17 points in overtime set in 2016.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players and centers of all time and is often considered the greatest draft steal in NBA history.

Timberwolves forced the game into overtime by overcoming a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, as per BBC Sports.

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points for the Timberwolves, including a crucial three-pointer that tied the game and sent it to overtime.

However he was ejected in overtime for arguing about foul calls and Nuggets ended up winning the game.

The Nuggets are currently ranked third in the Western Conference while the Timberwolves are ranked fifth.

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts
Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports
Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season

Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season
John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72

John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss

Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles
Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout

Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout
Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes

Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
24 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
28 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
an hour ago