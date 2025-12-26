Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic delivered a historic Christmas Day performance with jaw-dropping triple-double.
A seven-time NBA All-Star scored 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With this remarkable feat, he not only surpassed NBA legend Steph curry but also become the first player in the NBA history to record at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.
Jokic, nicknamed "Joker" scored 18 of his 56 points in overtime, breaking Steph Curry’s previous record of 17 points in overtime set in 2016.
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players and centers of all time and is often considered the greatest draft steal in NBA history.
Timberwolves forced the game into overtime by overcoming a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, as per BBC Sports.
Anthony Edwards scored 44 points for the Timberwolves, including a crucial three-pointer that tied the game and sent it to overtime.
However he was ejected in overtime for arguing about foul calls and Nuggets ended up winning the game.
The Nuggets are currently ranked third in the Western Conference while the Timberwolves are ranked fifth.