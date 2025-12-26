Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal has unveiled that he could not see himself as either of the top tennis players at the moment, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, adding that both were a lot different from him.
Explaining the difference between the two players, the twenty two-time Grand Slam champion noted that Sinner seems more organised and methodical while the Spaniard did not have a clear pattern, making more unpredictable.
The 39-year-old admitted that he did not identify himself in either player, adding that both Sinner and Alcaraz were a lot different from him.
"They're different players from what I was. I think Carlos is more random. He makes more errors, hits more spectacular shots, sometimes doesn't such a defined game pattern, which makes him unpredictable and fun for spectators," he said.
The tennis legendary noted in AS in an interview, "Jannik is more methodical, focused, with a more defined pattern, and he keeps adding things little by little. That’s why he’s so solid and loses very few matches."
Nadal shared his amusement, sharing he was not sure how Alcaraz had such a fine year despite having such a "scattered" game.
Nadal retired from professional tennis in November last year after playing the Davis Cup against the Netherlands in Malaga.
He competed in the singles and the doubles events at the Paris Olympics, bowing out in the second round against Novak Djokovic in the former and exiting the latter with Alcaraz in the quarter-final stage.