Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move 

Brooklyn Beckham has preferred spending time with another famous sports icon over his retired father, David Beckham.
After his "devastated" social media move against his family, the eldest son of the former English footballer has posted a rare glimpse of his holiday evening on his Instagram Stories.
On December 25, Thursday, Brooklyn was seen playing tennis with American pro player Reilly Opelka as well as his wife, Nicole Peltz's brother, Bradley Peltz.
It comes after the photographer-turned-chef declared his wife "everything" in a loved-up Instagram post on Christmas Eve, especially after his mother, Victoria, appeared unbothered with his son’s mass blocking on social media.
Notably, Brooklyn shared a snap of him and the heiress, 30, holding hands while celebrating the festive season with her billionaire parents in Miami, Florida.
This post of his was reportedly a revenge photo for his mother, who earlier shared a family video a day before celebrating Christmas.
According to the Daily Mail, the cold war between Victoria Beckham and her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, began after Brooklyn Beckham blocked his whole family on Instagram.
Due to his brutal move, an insider close to the former Spice Girls singer left her and David completely "devastated" as they are unable to analyze his bitterness.