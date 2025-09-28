Home / World

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth

Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous discovered his strenght when he was just nine years old

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
44-year-old Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous attempted to set a world record by pulling a massive 700-ton (635,000 kg) ship by using only his teeth.

Mahrous, nicknamed "Kabonga" and known as Egypt's "strongman," later pulled two ships weighing about 1,150 tons (1,043,000 kg) together.

He now plans to submit videos and photos of his attempt to the Guinness World Records to see if he has broken the current record of pulling 614-ton ship, which was set in 2018.

Mahrous, who stands 6ft 3in (1.9m) and weighs 155kg (341lbs) said, "Today, I have come to break the world record. I pulled them both, thanks to God, to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me by being the strongest man in the world," as per Sky News.

Three years earlier, he was recognised for pulling a 15,730kg truck with his teeth.

On the other hand, in March, Mahrous pulled a 279-ton (253,105 kg) train using a rope in his teeth for almost 10 meters (33ft).

At that time, the Guinness World Records officially recognized him for the heaviest train pull and also awarded him certificates for the heaviest locomotive pull and the fastest 100-meter pull of a road vehicle.

Mahrous said he discovered his strenght when he was just nine years old and started lifting objects for money.

According to Mahrous, he doesn't take any supplements and mantain his strength by only eating well, sleeping and training at least twice a day.

As per the outlet, he now plans to seek permission from Egypt's president to pull a submarine using only his eyelid muscles.

