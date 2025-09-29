Home / World

Kārearea falcon wins New Zealand's bird of the year crown: ‘Very vulnerable’

New Zealand's fastest bird, Kārearea, beats 73 contenders to become bird of the year

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Kārearea falcon wins New Zealands bird of the year crown: ‘Very vulnerable’
Kārearea falcon wins New Zealand's bird of the year crown: ‘Very vulnerable’

New Zealand’s fastest bird, capable of flying 200km/h in its pursuit of prey, has been crowned bird of the year, a long-running annual competition that has previously been a lightning rod for scandal and hijinks.

According to The Guardian, the threatened kārearea is New Zealand’s only falcon. It is small and tawny, with impressive talons and large dark eyes. Kārearea are powerful aerial hunters and watch other birds, lizards or small mammals, sometimes larger than themselves, from a high vantage point before diving at high speed to snatch their prey.

Emma Blackburn, the chair of the Karearea Falcon Trust said, “The kārearea is just a stunning bird. It’s our only remaining endemic raptor and a really important part of our ecosystem.”

There are between roughly 5,000 to 8,000 kārearea left, according to the Department of Conservation. They live in forests around the country and nest on the ground, typically under boulders or fallen trees.

The birds are “very vulnerable” to predation by introduced mammals such as cats, hedgehogs and stoats who feast on their ground-dwelling eggs, Blackburn said.

Habitat loss through tree logging and the conversion of tussocked grassland into pasture has also likely reduced populations. Meanwhile, the birds sometimes fly into power lines, buildings and nets over vines and trees, Blackburn said.

The bird of the year competition, run by conservation group Forest and Bird, was scandal-free this year but New Zealanders still took to social media to plug their preferred candidates. Each of the 73 contenders had their own campaign manager.

You Might Like:

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford identified as Iraq war veteran

Michigan church shooting suspect Jacob Sanford identified as Iraq war veteran
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shooting kills at least 5, injures 8 others

Swiss voters narrowly approve voluntary digital ID in surprising vote

Swiss voters narrowly approve voluntary digital ID in surprising vote
Switzerland has voted on digital IDs for the second time

Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Bargiel makes history by skiing down Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
Andrzej Bargiel accomplish this remarkable milestone after years of preparation and two earlier failed attempts

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar

Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring described the shooting as a very tragic event for the community

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured

Michigan church shooting and massive fire leave several injured
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed extreme grief over the incident, calling the violence 'unacceptable'

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth

Egyptian wrestler attempts world record by pulling 700-ton ship with teeth
Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous discovered his strenght when he was just nine years old

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101

Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of LDS Church dies at 101
Russell M.Nelson served for 40 years in top church leadership

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend

What is performative male or man? Everything you need to know about new trend
The term 'performative man' is connected to the broader idea suggested by philosopher Judith Butler

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing

Erika Kirk faces backlash over ‘perfect act’ after Charlie Kirk's killing
Erika Kirk under fire as netizens question authenticity of her grief after Charlie Kirk's death

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace

Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Kyiv as Poland closes airspace
Russia's drone attack on Ukraine kills at least 4 people, including 12-year-old girl

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’

World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China: ‘Landmark project’
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China is nearly nine times as tall as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback

Jaguar Land Rover gets £1.5 billion government-backed loan after setback
UK government to help Jaguar Land Rover recover from cyber attack with £1.5 billion support package