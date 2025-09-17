YouTube announces AI tools to turn podcasts into shorts and video clips

YouTube announced the latest tools for podcasters at its Made on YouTube live event in New York, including some innovative ways to turn video podcasts into clips and YouTube Shorts.
The new feature also creates videos for audio-only podcasters, powered by AI, which are expected to launch in the near future.
The Alphabet-owned YouTube stated that the video podcast creators across the US will be able to generate clips more easily using the top notch AI technology, which will be accessible in the “coming months.”
Additionally, a feature that will convert your clips into YouTube Shorts will launch in early 2026.
With this significant update, YouTube aims to outdo its rival short-form video apps, including Instagram (Reels) and TikTok, while directing users to podcasters they may find interesting on YouTube’s larger platform, increasing their visibility.
The company further announced another feature that will assist audio podcasters turning their content into video. With the help of AI, these creators will be able to customize a video for their podcast.
Initially, YouTube will only launch it for podcasters, with plans for broader expansion by the end of 2026.
Notably, YouTube has been rolling out a comprehensive suite of features for podcasters over the past few years, making podcasts the best feature on YouTube’s homepage and its YouTube Music service.