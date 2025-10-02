'Love Is Blind' seaosn 9: How to watch, release date, cast

Love Is Blind has finally returned with Season 9, kicking off from October 1, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix.
The upcoming season is set to take place in Denver, Colorado, featuring a group of singles ready to test whether love can truly be blind.
Similar to the previous seasons, contestants will date in private pods, building emotional connections without seeing one another.
Couples who get hitched will have a chance to meet face-to-face for the first time, then move in together, plan weddings, and see if their bond survives real-world pressures.
Love Is Blind season 9 schedule
Episodes will come weekly on Wednesdays: Episodes 1–6 on Oct. 1, Episodes 7–9 on Oct. 8, Episodes 10–11 on Oct. 15, and the finale on Oct. 22.
A reunion episode date has not officially been announced yet.
Love Is Blind seaosn 9 cast
The cast members include (Women): Ali (29, nurse), Anna (28, hairstylist), Ashley (35, compliance director), Chyna (39, marketing), Shelby (35, realtor), and more.
The cast members include (Men): Nick (28, luxury watch dealer), Anton (29, logistics), Edmond (29, realtor), Michael (41, medical sales), Mike (38, investor), and others.