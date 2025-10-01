Kim Kardashian unveils first trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 7  

Kim Kardashian has released the first trailer for the upcoming season of their hit family show, The Kardashians.
On Wednesday, October 1st, the SKIMS founder shared a glimpse into the chaotic family drama on her Instagram account, featuring herself and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.
The two-minute and twenty-eight-second teaser also marks the return of Kris Jenner’s ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.
Notably, the upcoming season 7 featured Kim's co-stars from Ryan Murphy's upcoming TV series, American Horror Story’s cast, including Paulson and Niecy Nash.
Notably, The Kardashians' new series will focus on Kardashian as she testifies against the men who robbed her in Paris, where over $6 million worth of jewellery was stolen.
Season seven’s synopsis read, "The Kardashian-Jenners are back, and it feels like old times! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are diving headfirst into the drama."
"The hustle, and the heart. They must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before. Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy," the synopsis concluded.
According to media reports, The Kardashians will premiere on October 23, and will be weekly aired on Thursday on Hulu.