Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury  

Henry Cavill is giving his fans another update on his health days after a painful leg injury.
On Wednesday, October 1st, the Man of Steel star turned to his Instagram account to share a series of snaps from his recent gym session as part of his recovery from injury.
In the new photos, Henry is seen hitting the gym, as his personal trainer helps him practice the intense workout with a splint on one of his legs.
"Endure. In enduring, grow strong." - Dak'kon, Planescape: Torment," the 42-year-old British actor stated in his caption.
For the unversed, the Justice League actor got seriously injured while filming his upcoming movie, Highlander, on Friday, September 19.
At the time, he shared the first pictures on his official Instagram account featuring himself, showing his dog Baggins, while another photo showed Cavill's left leg elevated and a wrap around his ankle and foot.
This update comes shortly after a report suggested that renowned actor Jeremy Irons will join the cast of Highlanders.
The Oscar winner is set to play the film's second, and so far relatively unknown, antagonist alongside The Kurgan, who will be portrayed by Dave Bautista.
Highlanders is set to premiere in theatres in 2027 and 2028.