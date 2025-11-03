Sports

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his heart was racing while converting a last-gasp penalty for Al Nassr in their controversial 2-1 win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.

According to National News, Ronaldo levelled the score in the 37th minute, before sealing the win in added time for Jorge Jesus's side, who top the league with 21 points from seven games.

Ronaldo told Thmanyah Sports, “Today my heart beat a little bit faster than before. But this is football, this is my life. Twenty-two years of this so I’m happy. We are on the top of the classification but we need to carry on, the season is long, we have to go step by step, we are in a very good moment in the league.”

“It's always good to score goals, I'm very happy to help the team win, for me the most important [thing] that we won, we are a team, so it doesn't matter [about] individual awards, what I want is to win the league,” he added.

Ronaldo, who is still searching for his first domestic trophy with Al Nassr, has scored eight goals in seven matches this season.

Notably, Portugal star nets 952nd career goal but Al Fayha feel aggrieved after disputed spot kick in 15th minute of added time.

