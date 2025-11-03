Sports

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?
Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United manager could return to the Premier League as he is being considered for an open managerial role.

He is currently a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge in September.

He took over as Leverkusen’s head coach in May on a two-year contract, replacing Xabi Alonso.

Ten Hag had joined the German club in summer shortly after losing his job at United in October.

As per Goal, Ten Hag is being considered to replace Vitor Pereira as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pareira was dismissed after Wolves lost 3-0 to Fulham on Saturday, leaving the team at the bottom of the Premier League with no wins in 10 games.

He becomes Wolves' coach last December by singing a new three-year contract but was fired just six weeks later.

Wolves are interested in Ten Hag for the managerial role but Gary O'Neil, who was sacked by Wolves less than a year ago and replaced by Pereira is currently the leading candidate.

As per the outlet, Ten Hag wants to return to managing a football team soon and move on from his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Even if Wolves don't hire him, he is expected to be linked to other Premier League jobs later.

