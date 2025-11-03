Sports

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  |
Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines by saying he does not consider Lionel Messi the greatest footballers of all time (GOAT).

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo was asked if Messi is the GOAT to which Ronaldo replied, "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble."

During the interview, they also discussed Wayne Rooney's opinion which he shared some time ago, stating that Messi is better than Ronaldo.

Afterwards, Rooney also clarified that he doesn't hate Ronaldo as his preference for Messi was just about who he thinks is the better player.

"People think I hate him. I love him. I think he's an absolute genius and what he's doing is incredible," Rooney said.

In response to Rooney's opinion, Ronaldo simply responded, "It doesn't pose any problem for me." 

Rooney and Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009.

Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo has so far scored nine goals in just 10 matches for Al-Nassr during the 2025-26 season.



