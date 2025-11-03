Sports

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller

Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches

  Web Desk
Elena Rybakina continued her strong run at the WTA Finals by defeating Iga Swiatek on Monday, November 3.

Russian-born Kazakhstani professional tennis player Rybakina defeated Wimbledon champion Swiatek with an impressive scores of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This victory put her at the top of the Serena Williams Group and brought her closer to securing a spot in Friday's semi-finals.

Swiatek started the match strongly after breaking Rybakina's serve early after taking the first set.

However, Rybakina, who previously defeated Amanda Anisimova in her opener made a remarkable comeback and won the next two sets and achieved her fifth win against world No.2 Swiatek.

After winning the match, the player said on Sky Sports Tennis, "It's always very tough to play against Iga, she brings so much intensity to the court."

The 26-year-old continued, "She started the match very well, I was a little bit slow, and she broke my serve straight away, so it was difficult being behind."

"But in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved, and was really happy to play better with each point," Rybakina added.

American seventh seed Madison Keys will play against fellow American Anisimova later.

If Anisimova wins, Rybakina will officially move into the semi-finals as the winner of the Serena Williams Group.

