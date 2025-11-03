Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot

Sports

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to give tennis fans a treat at the beginning of the 2026 season.

The top two tennis players in the world right now will begin their upcoming season with a face-off in South Korea.

According to BBC, the Italian tennis professional and the Spaniards will meet at an exhibition match in South Korea next year before the Australian Open.

Just eight days before the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, the 24-year-old Sinner and 22-year-old Alcaraz will play the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January.

The tournament organisers, while confirming the participation of Sinner and Alcaraz, said, “For domestic tennis fans it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete.”

The announcement came after the four-time Grand Slam winner reclaimed his World No. 1 spot from Alcaraz on Sunday, November 2, after winning the Paris Masters.

Notably, the duo this year met at three out of four Grand Slam finals, making the closing matches of the major tournaments thrilling and entertaining for tennis fans.

Both of the players this year won two major titles, as Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz claimed the French Open and US Open trophies.

Alcaraz leads the pair's head-to-head, with 10 victories to Sinner's five.

