Sports

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Swiatek suffers shocking defeat to Elena Rybakina at WTA Finals at the end of the season

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Iga Swiatek makes shocking feeling old admission after setback
Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Iga Swiatek made a shocking confession about her physical health as the 2025 tennis season comes to an end.

According to Tennis World, the Polish tennis professional went through a unique challenge this year, as she admitted that it was the first season when she felt old while playing.

The reigning Wimbledon champion, who won her first Grand Slam championship at the age of just 19 after winning the French Open, turned 24 in May this year.

The early months of the 2025 season were pretty tough for the Pole, who lost the French Open semifinals to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a few days after her birthday. However, she got momentum in the end and ended her 13-month title drought with her maiden Wimbledon trophy.

As the season came to an end, World No. 2 told The National, “I had some challenges this year that really were kind of new, and I needed to adjust to them a little bit more. Also, I think it was the first year when I didn't feel like I was still young. That was also a different feeling."

She called winning Wimbledon "super special and amazing" highlight of the season. 

“With Wim (Fissette), I think the start of our relationship was pretty tricky because he joined my team after my three perfect seasons. So, there was kind of no space to go up. Actually, winning Wimbledon was the only thing that I wasn't able to do before,” the six-time Grand Slam winner added.

Furthermore, Swiatek was stunned by Elena Rybakina at the year-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight was cancelled due to serious allegations against "Tank"

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'
Fans have long debated whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest football ever

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller
Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot
Jannik Sinner to meet Carlos Alcaraz in South Korea exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scores career’s 952nd goal during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fayha

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak
Mahomes hit with a major career setback against Buffalo Bills with the worst completion percentage

Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot

Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot
Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner regained the world no.1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini
Aryna Sabalenka was recently presented with a trophy for finishing the year at No. 1

Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak

Virgil van Dijk hits back at critics after Liverpool end losing streak
Liverpool ended their loosing streak with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa

Verstappen rejects Hamilton’s ‘double standards’ accusation after Mexico GP

Verstappen rejects Hamilton’s ‘double standards’ accusation after Mexico GP
Max Verstappen claps back at Hamilton over F1 ‘double standards’ controversy after Mexico GP drama

Dodgers World Series Parade 2025 in LA: Time, venue, other details

Dodgers World Series Parade 2025 in LA: Time, venue, other details
Dodgers edge Blue Jays to claim back-to-back World Series titles, making MLB history