Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Iga Swiatek made a shocking confession about her physical health as the 2025 tennis season comes to an end.
According to Tennis World, the Polish tennis professional went through a unique challenge this year, as she admitted that it was the first season when she felt old while playing.
The reigning Wimbledon champion, who won her first Grand Slam championship at the age of just 19 after winning the French Open, turned 24 in May this year.
The early months of the 2025 season were pretty tough for the Pole, who lost the French Open semifinals to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a few days after her birthday. However, she got momentum in the end and ended her 13-month title drought with her maiden Wimbledon trophy.
As the season came to an end, World No. 2 told The National, “I had some challenges this year that really were kind of new, and I needed to adjust to them a little bit more. Also, I think it was the first year when I didn't feel like I was still young. That was also a different feeling."
She called winning Wimbledon "super special and amazing" highlight of the season.
“With Wim (Fissette), I think the start of our relationship was pretty tricky because he joined my team after my three perfect seasons. So, there was kind of no space to go up. Actually, winning Wimbledon was the only thing that I wasn't able to do before,” the six-time Grand Slam winner added.
Furthermore, Swiatek was stunned by Elena Rybakina at the year-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.