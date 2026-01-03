Entertainment
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

The Duke of Sussex co-founded the HIV/ AIDS charity to help struggling children and adolescents in 2006

Prince Harry has closed the door on a possible return to Sentebale, the HIV/AIDS charity he co-founded in 2006, amid ongoing fallout due to a leadership dispute.

As reported by The Times, sources close to the charity have revealed that any possibility of Harry reuniting with Sentebale is out of the picture, describing the organisation as "too tarnished".

Before stepping away from the charity, the Duke of Sussex's rep shared that Harry raised concerns through formal channels and "has urged the appropriate regulatory bodies to maintain close oversight of the charity's activities."

Harry co-founded Seneteble with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, and recently the charity has been neck-deep in controversies and funding crises after the duke and his co-founder stepped down as patrons in March.

Their departure followed a highly public dispute with Senetable chair Dr Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry of racism, bullying and misogyny, which he had vehemently denied.

According to the outlet, Sentebale's reserves dropped sharply in 2024, with just $278,000 in the bank by December after liabilities were taken into account, down from $2 million roughly 16 months earlier. 

The charity acknowledged that the figure was close to its minimum reserve level and warned that programmes could shrink by the end of 2026 without new funding.

Moreover, redundancies have followed across multiple countries, with reports indicating that around one in five employees in Botswana were laid off while nearly all London-based staff was dismissed in August.

Despite the turmoil, Sentebale has insisted it remains financially stable and on track to serve at least 78,000 children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana in 2025.

