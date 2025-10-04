Blake Lively extends olive branch to Taylor Swift amid rocky bond

Blake Lively has sparked buzz after seemingly showing support for former best friend Taylor Swift, even as speculation grows that the pop star’s new songs take aim at the pair’s strained relationship.
The Lover singer took to her Instagram account to drop the post to reveal the meaning behind The Life of a Showgirl.
Soon after she dropped the post, the It Ends With Us actress liked Swift's Instagram post celebrating the midnight release of her album The Life of a Showgirl.
In the post the Blank Space singer wrote, "I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right."
"A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait," Swift continued.
She added, "If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain… The Life of a Showgirl is out now."
Lively’s effort came after a source told PEOPLE in August that the longtime friends “aren’t speaking” amid her ongoing lawsuit with It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni.
Swift’s name surfaced multiple times during the actress’ legal feud with Baldoni, 41, first when his team alleged she’d pressured him to accept Lively’s rewrites on the now-dismissed film complaint, and later when they dropped a subpoena her rep called a publicity stunt meant to generate tabloid buzz.