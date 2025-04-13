Sports

Kyren Lacy, former LSU receiver, dies at 24 in suspected suicide

Kyren Lacy was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish earlier this year

  • April 13, 2025
Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver has sadly passed away at the age of 24 in Houston.

A family member confirmed his death on Sunday, April 13, which is suspected to be a suicide.

As per multiple outlets, earlier this year, Lacy was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish and was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday.

According to the reports, Lacy was speeding and crossed into the opposite lane on a no-passing zone which led to a collision that killed 78-year-old man.

Lacy left the scene after the crash and faced charges of negligent homicide, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

After Lacy was arrested, he was held in a jail for less than two hours before being released by paying a bond of $151,000.

The player started his football career with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season.

At LSU, he became a top player, recording impressive stats with 58 catches, 866 yards and nine touchdowns before wrapping up his career.

This strong performance positioned him as potential top receiver for the 2025 NFL Draft.

