Bad Bunny hosts SNL, jokes about 2026 Super Bowl Halftime criticism

Bad Bunny expressed gratitude to his Latino fans in the US in Spanish language, calling the Super Bowl slot 'a win for all of us'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Bad Bunny made a return to Saturday Night Live to host the season 51 premiere, marking his second time to lead the show.

While addressing the massive backlash, the Puerto Rican rapper joked about criticism over being named the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

The three-time Grammy winner stated “You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” to loud applause, before adding, “Even Fox News!” SNL played a spoof clip of Fox News hosts praising him.

Bad Bunny expressed gratitude to his Latino fans in the US in Spanish language, calling the Super Bowl slot “a win for all of us.”

The MONACO artists concluded with: “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

The monologue further featured Jon Hamm in the audience following a clip showing him dancing at a Bad Bunny concert.

His performance comes after receiving political criticism, with Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claiming ICE would be present at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Previously, the I Like It singer informed i-D Magazine he avoided US tour stops partly due to ICE concerns.

The new season follows significant cast changes, with five members exiting after season 50. Doja Cat was the episode’s musical guest.

Amy Poehler is set to host October 11, 2025 with Role Model, and Sabrina Carpenter will host and perform on October 18.

