Lamine Yamal shares painful story of his father’s stabbing for first time

Football rising star Lamine Yamal has spoken for the first time about the frightening knife attack on his father last year.
In a podcast interview, Barcelona's youngest star explained how shocking and painful it was for him when he found out about the attack.
In the incident, the player's father, Mounir Nasraoui was seriously injured, suffering two knife wounds during an argument in Mataro.
Police later arrested four people in connection with the stabbing.
Yamal revealed when his father was stabbed, his family locked him inside the house to stop him from going at the scene.
"I was in the car with my cousin, Moha. I had CarPlay on, which connects your phone to the speakers, and my cousin, who was in Morocco, called me. And she asked me: 'Are you alone?' And she started telling me about it, and more calls came in as well. At the time, I was a 16-year-old kid," the 18-year-old revealed.
The player went on to share, "The first thing I did was get out of the car and try to go to the train station to Mataro. I tried to get on the train, but my cousin wouldn't let me. They locked me in the house, and I tried to get out."
Yamal explained that he was going through a hard time at that moment but his father called to reassure him that he was alright and told him to stay calm.
In recent times, Yamal has undoubtedly proven himself as one of the top young football talents in the world.
He has been officially recognized as the best teenage footballer in the world.
These rankings was made by the CIES Football Observatory which gave him a highest average score of 97.7.