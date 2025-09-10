Spotify takes music quality to next level with lossless audio streaming

Spotify is all set to take the music listening experience of its premium users to next level with lossless audio.
Spotify wrote in a blogpost that the lossless audio has been one of the most anticipated features on Spotify and now, finally, it’s started rolling out to Premium listeners in select markets.
Premium subscribers will receive a notification in Spotify once Lossless becomes available to them.
“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Subscriptions, Spotify.
“We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience,” Gyllenhammar added.
Lossless is part of our commitment to continually improve Spotify Premium so fans can discover and enjoy the music they love.
This highly requested feature takes your Premium experience to the next level. Together with popular features like DJ, Jam, AI Playlist, brand-new Mix, and daylist, as well as playlists curated by our leading global music editorial team, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service continues to get better.