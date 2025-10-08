Home / Entertainment

'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition

Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


K-Pop Demon Hunters took over The Tonight Show with their high-energy first live rendition of Golden, earning cheers from both the studio audience and fans online.

On Tuesday, Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show with the singing stars of Netflix’s smash KPop Demon Hunters made their first full live performance of the chart-topping single Golden.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami sing for the roles of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), respectively, in KPop Demon Hunters.

The animated hit, which premiered on June 20, soared to become the streamer’s most-viewed film ever by August, dethroning Red Notice with 236 million views.

Helmed by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, it is based on the story of a K-pop group balancing stardom with their double life as demon slayers.

During their sit-down with Jimmy Fallon, the host surprised the K-Pop Demon Hunters, announcing that their soundtrack had officially gone platinum.

Fallon cited the latest Billboard 200 chart, where the album claimed its second non-consecutive week at No. 1 with 102,000 equivalent units and 117 million on-demand streams.

Notably, the trio made another late-night TV staple, Saturday Night Live on October 4.

The trio appeared as themselves alongside Bad Bunny, performing a snippet of Golden as the Grammy-winning artist transformed into a goofy superfan of their fictional group.

