'K-Pop Demon Hunters’ singers light up ‘The Tonight Show’ stage with first live rendition

On Tuesday, Huntr/x brought their animated energy on Jimmy Fallon’s show with the singing stars of Netflix’s smash KPop Demon Hunters made their first full live performance of the chart-topping single Golden.
EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami sing for the roles of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), respectively, in KPop Demon Hunters.
The animated hit, which premiered on June 20, soared to become the streamer’s most-viewed film ever by August, dethroning Red Notice with 236 million views.
Helmed by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, it is based on the story of a K-pop group balancing stardom with their double life as demon slayers.
During their sit-down with Jimmy Fallon, the host surprised the K-Pop Demon Hunters, announcing that their soundtrack had officially gone platinum.
Fallon cited the latest Billboard 200 chart, where the album claimed its second non-consecutive week at No. 1 with 102,000 equivalent units and 117 million on-demand streams.
Notably, the trio made another late-night TV staple, Saturday Night Live on October 4.
The trio appeared as themselves alongside Bad Bunny, performing a snippet of Golden as the Grammy-winning artist transformed into a goofy superfan of their fictional group.