Home / Entertainment

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and former One Direction star Zayn Malik release new song ‘Eyes Closed’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview


Zayn Malik and Jisoo’s collab has sent fans into a frenzy!

In a major move to surprise their fans, the former One Direction star and the BLACKPINK singer dropped their anticipated new song Eyes Closed, sparking a buzz online.

Taking to her official YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 8, the 30-year-old South Korean singer and actress dropped the preview of her exciting collaborative song with Zayn Malik.

Eyes Closed features a perfect blend of both singer’s melodious voices, creating a soothing yet powerful harmony, showcasing their captivating chemistry and vocal range.

Fans’ reaction:

In the comments, fans expressed their heartfelt views on the first ever collaboration between Zayn Malik and Jisoo, which left them completely mesmerized.

“Jisoo’s warm tone blending with Zayn’s deep voice will be unforgettable,” wrote one, while another gushed, “oh my god the harmony of their voices is awesome.”

A third expressed, “I love how she just dropped the preview without any warning.”

“OMG... as a big Directioner and Blink, my worlds just COLLIDED!! Zayn × Jisoo?! I’m literally screaming can’t wait for the full song!!” added a fourth.

Meanwhile, a fifth also praised their chemistry, writing, “The chemistry in their voices is insane.”

Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s Eyes Closed:

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK star Jisoo took to Instagram to tease a special collaboration with Zayn Malik through a mysterious poster.

The poster featured the Born Pink singer in the foreground, with a tattooed man standing behind her, facing away from the camera.

She teased the collab, writing, “two voices, one orbit. coming soon.”

You Might Like:

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room

Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room
Jax Taylor has repeatedly claimed that he lived with Channing Tatum in the early 2000s

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute

Louis Tomlinson calls Liam Payne’s death 'unjust' in emotional tribute
The One Direction alum said he once felt sick of nostalgia' on 15th anniversary of the band with Liam Payne

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing

Cardi B, Offset drop bombshell confessions after 2nd divorce filing
Cardi B and Offset revealed new insights on their rocky relationship

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida gives major update about singer’s health
The ‘Jolene’ singer is facing undisclosed health issues due to which she recently postponed her Las Vegas residency

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass

Taylor Swift offers health update on her father Scott Swift 4 months after bypass
Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery in July

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo

Ben Affleck raves about Jennifer Garner after surprise reunion with J.Lo
The 'Batman' star and Jennifer Lopez seen for the first time after legally declared single earlier this year

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside

Jonah Hill stuns in bold style after dramatic transformation: See inside
The '21 Jump Street' star is currently directing the comedy 'Cut Off', featuring himself and Kristen Wiig as twins

Andrew Garfield hilariously reacts to his viral Golden Globes' 'glass moment'

Andrew Garfield hilariously reacts to his viral Golden Globes' 'glass moment'
'The Amazing-Spiderman' star went viral for his hilarious gesture at the Golden Globes Awards in January this year

'The Witcher' season 4 trailer sees Liam Hemsworth transforms into Geralt

'The Witcher' season 4 trailer sees Liam Hemsworth transforms into Geralt
The 'Thor' star is taking over for Henry Cavill as Geralt for the fourth instalment of the fantasy series, 'The Witcher'

Dwayne Johnson addresses 'Smashing Machine' box office flop

Dwayne Johnson addresses 'Smashing Machine' box office flop
The Rock's sports/drama film, 'The Smashing Machine,' observed the lowest opening weekend of his career

Aaron Phypers' cousin makes shocking claims about Denise Richards split

Aaron Phypers' cousin makes shocking claims about Denise Richards split
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers parted ways in July this year

Justin Bieber surprises locals while filming new music video in Scottish bar

Justin Bieber surprises locals while filming new music video in Scottish bar
The two-time Grammy winner filmed his track, 'Bad Honey', music video in a Dundee pub