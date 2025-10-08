Zayn Malik, Jisoo drive fans crazy with surprise ‘Eyes Closed’ preview

Zayn Malik and Jisoo’s collab has sent fans into a frenzy!
In a major move to surprise their fans, the former One Direction star and the BLACKPINK singer dropped their anticipated new song Eyes Closed, sparking a buzz online.
Taking to her official YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 8, the 30-year-old South Korean singer and actress dropped the preview of her exciting collaborative song with Zayn Malik.
Eyes Closed features a perfect blend of both singer’s melodious voices, creating a soothing yet powerful harmony, showcasing their captivating chemistry and vocal range.
Fans’ reaction:
In the comments, fans expressed their heartfelt views on the first ever collaboration between Zayn Malik and Jisoo, which left them completely mesmerized.
“Jisoo’s warm tone blending with Zayn’s deep voice will be unforgettable,” wrote one, while another gushed, “oh my god the harmony of their voices is awesome.”
A third expressed, “I love how she just dropped the preview without any warning.”
“OMG... as a big Directioner and Blink, my worlds just COLLIDED!! Zayn × Jisoo?! I’m literally screaming can’t wait for the full song!!” added a fourth.
Meanwhile, a fifth also praised their chemistry, writing, “The chemistry in their voices is insane.”
Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s Eyes Closed:
Earlier this week, BLACKPINK star Jisoo took to Instagram to tease a special collaboration with Zayn Malik through a mysterious poster.
The poster featured the Born Pink singer in the foreground, with a tattooed man standing behind her, facing away from the camera.
She teased the collab, writing, “two voices, one orbit. coming soon.”