Channing Tatum shoots down Jax Taylor’s claims they once shared room

Channing Tatum has finally rubbished Jax Taylor’s claims.
Over the years, the 46-year-old American model has repeatedly claimed sharing a room with the Magic Mike star back in 2002 in New York.
Now, the Blink Twice star has finally addressed the claims, stating that he had never been Taylor’s roommate.
During his appearance on Andy Cohen Live on October 6 episode, Tatum shot down the claims, saying, “Absolutely not. I don’t think I ever roommated with him.”
He went on to share that although he did live with several models at the beginning of his career, he does not remember living together with the Vanderpump Rules star.
Flashing back to those days, Channing Tatum revealed, “They'll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed. I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”
When the host showed him a snap of Jax Taylor, the Roofman actor still could not recognize him and said, “All models look the same kinda, he’s a good-looking guy. I don’t think I ever roommated with him, but maybe, I guess.”
For the unversed, Jax Taylor first claimed sharing a room with Channing Tatum back in 2013, when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live.
He made the claim again in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone.