Ben Affleck visits his Pacific Palisades home amid wildfires: 'Beyond tragic'

  • by Web Desk
  • January 10, 2025
Ben Affleck has returned to his $20 million Pacific Palisades home, which miraculously remains standing despite the devastating wildfires raging across Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the Gone Girl actor was spotted arriving at his property, after initially evacuating and seeking shelter at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home in Brentwood.

A source close to Affleck told Page Six that the actor visited his home after learning that it was still standing.

“Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” the insider told the outlet.

They went on to share, “Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”

Affleck was later seen sitting in his black sedan as he entered a code to gain access to the home.

The Deep Water star, who wore a tan suit jacket and white collared shirt, looked straight-faced as he drove his car and observed the devastating damage in the neighborhoods around his home.

Ben Affleck purchased the property just five months ago, in July 2024, after separating from Jennifer Lopez.

